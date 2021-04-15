PS5 UK restock: HUGE shipment to make up for PlayStation delivery DELAY

After weeks of regular stock updates, PS5 console deliveries have completely dried up in the UK.

There have been very few PS5 stock drops in recent weeks, reportedly because of transport issues.

According to PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates, stock releases were planned for every week in April until the problems began.

The silver lining, however, is that the May shipment of PlayStation 5 consoles have already been sent out to stores.

With the April shipment also on the way, customers can expect a huge influx of consoles within the next few weeks.

“All UK PS5 stock delayed due to transport issues,” reads a PS5 UK Stock tweet. “Stock release was planned every week.

“Good news is Sony shipped out May’s stock, we’ll get April & May’s #PS5restock altogether so huge windows per drop!”

This week has been a slow one for restocks, with only small batches available in local stores throughout the country.

Next week looks like a similar story, although there’s always a chance the delayed shipment will arrive in stores.