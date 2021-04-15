Real Madrid coach window smashed outside Anfield ahead of Liverpool showdown

The Real Madrid team bus had a window smashed outside Anfield this evening, as it made it’s way to the stadium for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final second leg. The roads that surround the ground would usually be packed to the rafters on a European night like this, particularly given that the Reds have a two-goal deficit to overturn.

But Liverpool will be unable to rely on their 12th man tonight as they look to pull of yet another famous comeback. Yet the absence of supporters hasn’t prohibited Real Madrid from arriving at Anfield quietly. Their coach had one of its windows shattered en route and this was later confirmed by video evidence of the driver clearing the glass after dropping the players off. Journalist Matt Critchley cites that stewards believe a bottle was thrown while other reports claim stones may have caused the damage. JUST IN: Zinedine Zidane’s leaked team talk to Real Madrid players before crunch Liverpool tie

Jurgen Klopp was quick to apologise for the incident before the Reds ran out 3-0 winners on the night. Liverpool will need to turn in a perfect performance if they are to overturn the scoreline. The Reds were timid in Madrid last week and were beaten by the better side on the night. Klopp has named an experienced side as Diogo Jota dropped out of the starting XI from the win over Aston Villa, with Sadio Mane taking his place.

READ ‘Win a trophy instead of celebrating this s**t’: Barcelona pip Madrid as most valuable football club but announcement splits fans James Milner, who has been part of historic Anfield comebacks against Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, is given the nod in midfield ahead of Thiago Alcantara. The winner of tonight’s contest will face Chelsea in the semi-finals after they edged past Porto. Real Madrid seem to have hit form just at the right time after also downing Barcelona 2-1 last weekend in El Clasico. Zinedine Zidane’s side are now dreaming of domestic and European glory, following an underwhelming start to the season. A Liverpool spokesperson has since released the following statement: “We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening. It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals. We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

