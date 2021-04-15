Real Madrid coach window smashed outside Anfield ahead of Liverpool showdown

Yet the absence of supporters hasn’t prohibited Real Madrid from arriving at Anfield quietly.
Their coach had one of its windows shattered en route and this was later confirmed by video evidence of the driver clearing the glass after dropping the players off.
Journalist Matt Critchley cites that stewards believe a bottle was thrown while other reports claim stones may have caused the damage.
Liverpool will need to turn in a perfect performance if they are to overturn the scoreline.
The Reds were timid in Madrid last week and were beaten by the better side on the night.
Klopp has named an experienced side as Diogo Jota dropped out of the starting XI from the win over Aston Villa, with Sadio Mane taking his place.
The winner of tonight’s contest will face Chelsea in the semi-finals after they edged past Porto.
Real Madrid seem to have hit form just at the right time after also downing Barcelona 2-1 last weekend in El Clasico.
Zinedine Zidane’s side are now dreaming of domestic and European glory, following an underwhelming start to the season.
A Liverpool spokesperson has since released the following statement: “We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening. It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals. We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”
