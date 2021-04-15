Severe Thunderstorm Watch south of Houston until 8 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along a weak front this afternoon, and a few of those storms could turn severe, especially south of I-10. That’s where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m.The front will slowly push from Houston to the Gulf coast as we go into the overnight hours, so any of the storms could also produce localized street flooding. Where temperatures reach into the 80s south of the front, showers and thunderstorms will bubble up in the moist air. If you miss out on that round of storms, the next best opportunity for rain will come Friday as a stronger cool front blows through.

There is a chance some of the storms could produce severe hail and winds, but it’s a small chance. We don’t anticipate any bayou or creek flooding, but pockets of street flooding could pop up underneath the heaviest storms, especially if they move slowly.

How much rain could we get this week?

By the end of the week, 1-2″ of rain could be fairly common around Houston and north of I-10. Less than 1″ is most likely in our coastal counties and communities.

How cool will it get behind these two cool fronts?

Tonight’s front is weak, so the temperature change will be minimal but noticeable. Highs will drop from the 80s to the 70s, and lows will drop from the 70s to the 60s. Friday night’s front is stronger, and it will usher in several days with lows in the 50s and highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

What can we expect for the weekend ahead?

A few showers could linger into Saturday behind Friday night’s cold front. Temperatures will start in the 50s and climb into the 70s, but if we get more rain than we are expecting, highs may peak in the 60s. Sunday should bring more sunshine breaking through the clouds and drier air. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s and warm into the low 70s.