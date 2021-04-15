Sophie Countess of Wessex: 'At Queen's side' amid Prince Philip death body language shows

Speaking of the Queen he said: “She described his passing as a miracle and she’s contemplating, I think is the way that I would put it.

“She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we the family – the ones that are closer – are rallying round to make sure we’re there.”

Prince Edward said: “It’s a bit of a shock.

“However much one tries to prepare oneself for something like this, it’s still dreadful shock, and we’re trying to come to terms with that. It’s very, very sad.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

