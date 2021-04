Is TUI taking bookings?

Travel agents like TUI are accepting bookings for foreign holidays, with locations able to be booked from May 17 onwards.

You can book for destinations like Greece, Spain, Italy, the Maldives and Portugal, among others.

Currently, on TUI’s site you can’t book to travel to Albania, China, Czech Republic, Israel, Japan, Oman, Seychelles, Trinidad and Tobago or Uzbekistan.

