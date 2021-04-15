Stacey Dooley addresses her 'irrational' fear in new documentary: 'I know it's ridiculous'

Stacey Dooley, 34, has often been hailed for her insightful investigative documentaries and her new series for BBC, Back on the Psych Ward, has had the same reception, as viewers praised her for shining a light on mental health. Noting that everyone is scared of something no matter how small, she opened up on her own biggest fear – lifts.

The show, which aired on Tuesday (13 April) evening, left many fans watching at home “heartbroken” as they took to social media to share their thoughts.

As cameras followed the esteemed journalist as she revisited Springfield hospital in London, viewers saw how hard the team have been working to care for patients battling mental health conditions during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stacey got to know 21-year-old Ali, who has severe obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

Ali revealed that since childhood she had rituals such as repetitive tapping during stressful exams and blinking to keep her parents safe in the car to extreme bathroom routines.

