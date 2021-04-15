Tom Jones talks being told to 'overplay it' in iconic music video: 'I can do that!'

Sir Tom Jones, 80, has had a hugely successful career with his incredible voice captivating fans across the globe. But it’s not just the Welsh superstar’s vocal cords that saw him rise to fame, but he’s also known as being a truly great performer, too.

Back in the day, Sir Tom would wow audiences of thousands as he took to the stage to put on a show. And even now, he still gives his loyal fans what they want to see, including getting up and dancing on The Voice every now and again. While he looked back at highlights from his career, the musician recalled being asked by the director to up the anti during filming for a music video, and he certainly obliged. Taking to Twitter, Sir Tom shared a clip of him and 90s Swedish rock band The Cardigans, before he spilt the behind the scenes gossip. READ MORE: Elvis told Tom Jones ‘You made me sob’ at incredible second meeting

“This one was Burning Down the House with The Cardigans,” he said of the music video in question. “We recorded it with them in Sweden with Tore Johansson [record producer] and then we did the video in London.” He recalled very clearly the instructions given to them by the bosses, and Tom was quite happy to go along with what they wanted him to do. “I remember the director said to Nina, ‘Play it cool’, and Tom, ‘Overplay it,'” he said.

READ Stacey Solomon fears being 'judged' over house move with Joe Swash: 'I'd be embarrassed' Grinning, he added: “So I said, ‘I can do that! Like this!'” The hit cover track was realised in 1999, on Tom’s album of collaborations titled Reload. It reached No. 1 in Iceland, No. 2 in Sweden, took the Top 10 in Australia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Norway and the UK, and became one of the major hits of the singer’s later career. Away from his prestigious music profession, Tom recently spoke about how his late wife Linda would “definitely” approve of his swanky new London apartment, with the pair having lived in LA for 20-years. DON’T MISS…

Linda sadly passed away in 2016 after a “short but fierce” battle with lung cancer and following her death, he moved back to the UK to grant her final wish for him to be close to family and friends. Chatting with Jo Wiley on her Radio 2 show, the ITV judge revealed Linda would have loved his new apartment overlooking the river Thames, as a view had always been something they had grown up with in Wales. “We were going to move back anyway, my wife and myself,” he told Jo. “I was looking for places for us both to come back, then of course she found out that she had cancer and she couldn’t make it.’ He added: “But she said, ‘You’re going to do it.'”

READ Olympic surfing hopeful dies at 22 after being struck by lightning With a smashing view of the city skyline, he was certain Linda would have approved of the place. “She would love it,” he smiled fondly. “It’s got a view for a start, as we both grow up in South Wales and both our houses we grew up in had views.” Tom admitted he couldn’t live without one now, adding: “So, I got this apartment overlooking the Thames and it’s fantastic. “I don’t think I’d want to live on the floor anymore!” he laughed.

