NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Tools Up! Garden Party – Episode 1: The Tree House...

Gaming

Tools Up! Garden Party – Episode 1: The Tree House Available Now

3 min

101views
71
12 shares, 71 points
Welcome to the tree house! It’s spring and time to get gardens back in order. Put on your straw hat, roll up your sleeves, and let’s get to work!

In Tools Up!’s new DLC, Tools Up! Garden Party has tons of new mechanics, tools, and exciting levels waiting for players to uncover through three separate episodes. Each episode will also feature a challenging opponent. In the first episode, keep a look out for a trickster raccoon — you’ll have to beat more than just the clock now! What else is waiting for you in Episode 1?

Tool's Up! DLC

For a good start, grab a shovel in your hand! When you’ve got a bare patch of dirt there’s lots of work to be done. Better get a shovel because before you’ll be able to plant beautiful new plants or some seeds, the soil will need to be prepared properly.

Tool's Up! DLC

Growing plants need lots of care and watering. One of the fastest ways to get the job done is to use a garden hose, but will you be able to control its attempts to escape? If you go it alone, hold on tight, but it’s even better to do this job with a friend to help you regulate the water’s flow. Thar she blows!

Tool's Up! DLC

Tools Up! Garden Party introduces many novel mechanics and tools to the game. Something that’s new is that there is usually more than one way to complete a task…sometimes even more than two ways! You decide what works best for you—anything goes in the great outdoors! And before calling the job done, you’ll have to uncover the mystery of the tree house. What’s been going on up there? Play all three episodes to find out!

Tools Up! Garden Party - Episode 1: The Tree House

Tools Up! Garden Party – Episode 1: The Tree House

All in! Games

Tools Up! Garden Party consists of three episodes, each with 15 unique levels and a demanding boss to beat. Each DLC episode will be available as a part of our Season Pass. Tools Up! Co. was going home from another successful renovation, when suddenly—an enormous treehouse crashed down in front them! It was falling apart before their eyes. This job was going to take some work! Gather your crew of up to 4 players and put the treehouse in order in Tools Up! Garden Party! We’re in the great outdoors now, so you’ll get to plant trees, water flowers, cut the grass, and much more. But be careful—there might be someone hiding in the bushes! Collect leaves for jobs done well to unlock new levels and skins. There may be more than one way to achieve your goals, but will you be able to beat the clock?
Tools Up! Garden Party – Season Pass

Tools Up! Garden Party – Season Pass

All in! Games

Tools Up! Garden Party consists of three episodes, each with 15 unique levels and a demanding boss to beat. Each DLC episode will be available as a part of our Season Pass. Gather your crew of up to 4 players and put the treehouse in order in this crazy couch co-op! We’re in the great outdoors now, so you’ll get to plant trees, water flowers, cut the grass, and much more. Collect leaves for jobs done well to unlock new levels and skins. There may be more than one way to achieve your goals, but will you be able to beat the clock?

Norbert Litwiński, Marketing Manager, All In! Games publisher
This article originally appeared on Xbox Wire

READ  Cozy Grove is Available Now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

71
12 shares, 71 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish