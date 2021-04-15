Tools Up! Garden Party – Episode 1: The Tree House Available Now

Welcome to the tree house! It’s spring and time to get gardens back in order. Put on your straw hat, roll up your sleeves, and let’s get to work!

In Tools Up!’s new DLC, Tools Up! Garden Party has tons of new mechanics, tools, and exciting levels waiting for players to uncover through three separate episodes. Each episode will also feature a challenging opponent. In the first episode, keep a look out for a trickster raccoon — you’ll have to beat more than just the clock now! What else is waiting for you in Episode 1?





For a good start, grab a shovel in your hand! When you’ve got a bare patch of dirt there’s lots of work to be done. Better get a shovel because before you’ll be able to plant beautiful new plants or some seeds, the soil will need to be prepared properly.





Growing plants need lots of care and watering. One of the fastest ways to get the job done is to use a garden hose, but will you be able to control its attempts to escape? If you go it alone, hold on tight, but it’s even better to do this job with a friend to help you regulate the water’s flow. Thar she blows!





Tools Up! Garden Party introduces many novel mechanics and tools to the game. Something that’s new is that there is usually more than one way to complete a task…sometimes even more than two ways! You decide what works best for you—anything goes in the great outdoors! And before calling the job done, you’ll have to uncover the mystery of the tree house. What’s been going on up there? Play all three episodes to find out!





Tools Up! Garden Party – Episode 1: The Tree House ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ All in! Games Tools Up! Garden Party consists of three episodes, each with 15 unique levels and a demanding boss to beat. Each DLC episode will be available as a part of our Season Pass. Tools Up! Co. was going home from another successful renovation, when suddenly—an enormous treehouse crashed down in front them! It was falling apart before their eyes. This job was going to take some work! Gather your crew of up to 4 players and put the treehouse in order in Tools Up! Garden Party! We’re in the great outdoors now, so you’ll get to plant trees, water flowers, cut the grass, and much more. But be careful—there might be someone hiding in the bushes! Collect leaves for jobs done well to unlock new levels and skins. There may be more than one way to achieve your goals, but will you be able to beat the clock?