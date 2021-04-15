Tori Spelling’s Son Accidentally Pees On Her In Spoof Reel About Potty Training & Mom Life – Watch

With five kids, you’d think potty training would be a breeze for Tori Spelling. But she made fun of the hardship in a video where son Beau ‘peed’ all over her instead.

Tori Spelling, 47, showed fans how “potty training” with her youngest son Beau, 4, was going in a hilarious Instagram Reel. In the clip, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was seen relaxing on a pool cot while sipping on what looks like a cocktail, while her son was taking a fake tinkle nearby. Beau then turned and, thanks to special effects, it looked like he accidentally peed on Tori, and let’s just say there is a lot of “urine” involved. Tori captioned the video with the hashtags “#momlife #pottytrainingfail #fml,” the last being “f**k my life.”

Tori looked vacation gorgeous, kicked back in a black floral top with a big ruffled neckline and Daisy Duke shorts. She took a sip of her drink and looked over at her son with his swim trunks down and pretending to urinate on the ground next to her. Tori immediately yelled “Beau noooo!” Then she made horrified expressions has he appeared to turn to her and the liquid kept spraying her, as Travis‘ 2012 hit “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” played over the video. There was so much “pee” that Tori’s long blonde curls were soaked by the end of the reel, which you can see here:

Beau is the youngest of Tori’s five kids, including Liam, 14, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, and Finn, 8, who she shares with husband Dean McDermott, 54. The family is currently enjoying a vacation in Palm Springs, CA, where Tori shared another video of herself rocking a fabulous red bikini by the pool at the Westin Mission Hills resort in Rancho Mirage. No pee-related incidents that time!

Leading up to the family getaway, Tori joked that she was expecting baby “No. 6” as part of an April Fool’s prank. Many fans weren’t laughing, and thought the joke was insensitive, especially to couples having difficulty conceiving a child. Tori later explained her thought process behind the prank, writing in an Instagram message, “Every week press and magazine outlets ask if I’m pregnant. To set the record straight, I am not. The fact is, after my fifth baby, my body didn’t bounce back like it had before. That’s when the constant questions of ‘yet another’ pregnancy first began. Unless you’re in the public eye, it’s hard to understand what it feels like to be body shamed so publicly.”

“My post was simply to turn the tables on for once on the press. They constantly create wild and often hurtful stories about me, my body and my family,” Tori added. “For those of you that are hurt, I hear you. I love you. I welcome your stories and I will try my best to be there and support you. Please accept this as a virtual hug to my entire community.” Sadly, she neglected use the words “I’m sorry” or “I apologize” in the statement, causing a number of followers to point that out to the actress.

bshilliday

This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life