Use Microsoft Teams every day? You might want to avoid AirPods, Bose for new Surface cans

The Surface Headphones 2 Plus, which are priced at £289.99, also come with a beefy battery life that offers up to 15 hours of voice calling time, even when noise cancellation is turned on.

That will offer you more than enough juice to last you a few days before you need to recharge at the end of a working day. While Microsoft promised the Surface Headphones 2 Plus also offer all-day comfort, so they should seamlessly fit into your working day.

The new Surface Headphones also feature volume and noise cancellation controls as well as touch controls to easily answer and end calls.

Microsoft said the Surface Headphones 2 Plus are “certified for Microsoft Teams” and provide “the best meeting experience”.

Speaking about the new cans, the Windows 10 makers said: ” Empower employees with high-quality Microsoft Teams calls, a rock-solid connection with plug and play functionality, a dedicated Teams button, synchronised call controls to avoid the ‘you’re on mute’, and light states on the included dongle.

“Experience your calls, music, and shows like never before with rich, immersive Omnisonic sound and 13 levels of adjustable noise cancellation. Use the on-ear dials to easily turn up the volume or tune out background noise. Advanced microphones ensure you are heard loud and clear on calls. Enjoy music, podcasts, exceptional call quality, or peace and quiet all day.”

