When can hotels reopen in Scotland?

Some have argued the lockdown measures should be eased faster in Scotland as Covid cases have dropped, to help support businesses as well as people’s wellbeing.
Daily testing figures for Thursday show there were 237 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scotland and one death.
Data published on April 14 shows COVID-19 cases in Scotland have decreased in the last three weeks.
READ MORE: Holiday news: 12 ‘green listed’ countries Brits could visit in summer
Nicola Sturgeon has suggested April 26 could be the date travel rules between Scotland and the rest of the UK could be eased.
If this is the case, domestic holidays around the UK could once again be a possibility.
This date could also see indoor hospitality businesses reopen for up to four people from two different households to visit.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments