When can hotels reopen in Scotland?

Travel

Over recent weeks, several lockdown restrictions have been eased in Scotland. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that some travel restrictions will be eased from Friday and the “stay local” message will finally end. More people will also be able to meet up outdoors, with the limit increasing to six adults.

Although lockdown measures are finally starting to ease in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon has faced criticism from her political opponents over the speed lockdown measures are being eased.

Some have argued the lockdown measures should be eased faster in Scotland as Covid cases have dropped, to help support businesses as well as people’s wellbeing.

Daily testing figures for Thursday show there were 237 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scotland and one death.

Data published on April 14 shows COVID-19 cases in Scotland have decreased in the last three weeks.

However, whether hotels are permitted to reopen on this date will be dependent on the data.

Nicola Sturgeon has suggested April 26 could be the date travel rules between Scotland and the rest of the UK could be eased.

If this is the case, domestic holidays around the UK could once again be a possibility.

This date could also see indoor hospitality businesses reopen for up to four people from two different households to visit.

