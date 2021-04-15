Your Amazon Fire TV and Echo Show will lose access to popular app by the end of this month

While Fire TV and Echo Show devices might not seen like obvious candidates for web browsers – after all, who wants to type out lengthy URLs using the small directional on the remote – but Mozilla Firefox quickly gained traction when it launched back in December 2017. That’s because the browser was the only way to tune-in to YouTube videos. At the time, Google and Amazon were in a bitter feud – with Amazon refusing to stock Chromecast and other Google-branded gadgets in its online store, and Google refusing to bring its popular services, like YouTube, to the Echo Show and Fire TV.
As such, using the Firefox browser to navigate to YouTube’s website was the only way to watch video tutorials, reviews, trailers, shows from YouTube creators, and even movie rentals and purchases from the Google Play Movies store. That all changed in July 2019, when Google and Amazon settled (some of) their differences and an official YouTube app was released to Fire TV owners.
Mozilla itself is now recommending all Firefox users move from its software to Amazon Silk on both Fire TV and Echo Show.
