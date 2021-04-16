All-new Roku Express 4K streaming dongle beats both Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast on price

Roku has taken the wraps off the all-new Roku Express 4K, which is designed to bring crisp Ultra HD picture quality and HDR colour to an affordable price tag. The new set-top box – that plugs directly into the HDMI port on your telly to unlock access to dozens of streaming services and games – will go head-to-head with some of the most popular telly gadgets on the market, including Amazon’s Fire TV range and the Chromecast with Google TV, which debuted within the last six months.

Roku Express 4K is optimised for some of the highest picture standards available right now, including 4K resolution, which offers four times the number of pixels as 1080p “full” High Definition, HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ colour standards. HD is also supported for those with older TVs, or those who are limited by their streaming plan (Netflix only offers 4K picture quality for those paying for its priciest £13.99 a month subscription tier, for example).

Roku will charge £39.99 for the Express 4K when it goes on-sale in May 2021. For comparison, Amazon charges £49.99 for its Fire TV Stick 4K, which offers streaming in the same 4K Ultra HD picture quality with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+. Unlike the Roku, Amazon also throws in support for Dolby Vision too.

The Chromecast with Google TV costs £59.99 and supports the same Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ standards.

All of these streaming gadgets have advantages and disadvantages. The Fire TV range is ideal for those who are deeply invested in Amazon’s ever-growing ecosystem of devices, like the Amazon Echo and Echo Show, as it leverages talkative Alexa voice assistant and allows you to tie-in existing Echo hardware to create a surround sound system for your telly. Likewise, Chromecast with Google TV includes features that make it more convenient for those who rely on Google and Android every day.

READ NEXT

Millions of Sky customers could see their broadband speeds upgraded