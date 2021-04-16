All-new Roku Express 4K streaming dongle beats both Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast on price

Roku will charge £39.99 for the Express 4K when it goes on-sale in May 2021. For comparison, Amazon charges £49.99 for its Fire TV Stick 4K, which offers streaming in the same 4K Ultra HD picture quality with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+. Unlike the Roku, Amazon also throws in support for Dolby Vision too.
The Chromecast with Google TV costs £59.99 and supports the same Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ standards.
All of these streaming gadgets have advantages and disadvantages. The Fire TV range is ideal for those who are deeply invested in Amazon’s ever-growing ecosystem of devices, like the Amazon Echo and Echo Show, as it leverages talkative Alexa voice assistant and allows you to tie-in existing Echo hardware to create a surround sound system for your telly. Likewise, Chromecast with Google TV includes features that make it more convenient for those who rely on Google and Android every day.
The Express 4K launches with Roku’s latest operating system, Roku OS 10. The updated software is also rolling out to a number of existing devices, including Roku-branded smart TVs, the Roku Streambar, and more. Roku OS 10 includes support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 standard, which lets you effortlessly stream, control and share photos, videos and games direct from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.
There’s also automatic Wi-Fi detection, which notifies Roku users of the optimal wireless network band to connect to in their homes so they can enjoy the best possible streaming experience.
“We are dedicated to providing users the simplest way to stream entertainment to their TV at an affordable price,” said Mark Ely, Vice President of Retail Product Strategy at Roku. “The new Roku Express 4K offers tremendous value as 4K streaming has become a benchmark in technology and entertainment. We believe consumers are going to be impressed with the quality they can get from Roku at this price point.”
Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS, added: “The Roku OS adds more value and continues to make streaming easier with each free update. With Roku OS 10, we simplify the setup by taking the guesswork out of the more complex network and gaming features by automating them. We are also adding tremendous value by expanding Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support to our full current lineup.”
