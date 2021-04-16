All Windows 10 users are at risk again, but there is a way to protect your PC

“It is an escalation of privilege (EoP) exploit that is likely used together with other browser exploits to escape sandboxes or get system privileges for further access. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capture a full chain, so we don’t know if the exploit is used with another browser zero-day, or coupled with known, patched vulnerabilities.”

Thankfully though, if you want to stay safe from this dangerous security risk there’s a simple thing you can do right now.

Microsoft has patched out this zero-day vulnerability with its latest Patch Tuesday release. This update, which released on Tuesday this week, in total fixed 110 vulnerabilities – 19 of which have been classified as critical.

The latest Patch Tuesday release brings with it the highest number of monthly fixes so far for 2021. And experts are warning as the year progresses an increasing amount of browser-related flaws are likely to be discovered.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed