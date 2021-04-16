Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree on fight site as blockbuster mega-fight edges closer

Understandably, Hearn was apprehensive to reveal exactly where the fight will be taking place.
Saudi Arabia, which staged AJ’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019, is believed to be the frontrunner.
Fury confirmed last week before flying to Las Vegas to begin his training that he’d finally received a series of fight offers.
“There’s interest from Saudi Arabia, my Gypsy brothers in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America, England,” he said.
“There’s some big, big offers on the table. I’m going to go through them on Sunday and hopefully we can get this big fight on and I can smash this big dosser.
“Big useless dosser, let me say. Because when I get him I’m going to give him that [clenched fist], you big dosser.”
Fury has shared various videos this week training with his cut man Jorge Capetillo.
His trainer SugarHill Steward has also arrived in Vegas as the trio look to begin their official fight preparations.
Promoter Frank Warren, who manages Fury with Top Rank chief Bob Arum, said earlier this week that he can’t see how the fight happens in July due to AJ’s trainer Rob McCracken’s Team GB commitments.
“Robert McCracken is AJ’s trainer, he’s also our Olympic team’s head coach, so he’s gonna be in Japan – I think the Olympics start on July 23, and I don’t know what the quarantine period is.
“He can’t be in two places at once. That’s if Robert McCracken’s still training AJ, maybe he’s not training the Olympic squad, I’m not sure. That’s one issue.
“I don’t believe this fight will go on until – if it’s late August we’ll be very lucky, maybe September.”
Hearn has been quick to brush aside any negative talk and doubts surrounding the fight and he insists this fight will get made this summer on his watch.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed
