Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends warning to players over Unai Emery Europa League reunion

But the Gunners responded well to the frustration of last week’s first leg in which they threw away the lead in stoppage time at the Emirates Stadium.
Emile Smith Rowe was at his brilliant best and was the fulcrum of almost every Arsenal in attack in the first half.
He teed up Nicolas Pepe for the opener before Alexandre Lacazette doubled the lead from the penalty spot.
“We know the opponent we are going to be facing but we are now focused on Fulham.
“We won’t have any time to train anything, we will just make sure that the players recover and I activate them so they’re ready to go again.”
Arteta was delighted with the way his side attacked on the front foot and the ruthless streak they showed in front of goal.
“We looked a threat all the time. I really like the reaction of the team to the goal being disallowed. We scored some great goals, The clean sheet is important as well, the second one in two games.
“It helped the way we played against Sheffield United. The players were in high confidence, when performances are so high the collective improves. The boys were really at it from the start.
“It is a really important win in a crucial moment. We won in a convincing way, so credit to the players.”
