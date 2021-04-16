NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

AstraZeneca blood clots: Three areas of the body where the blood clots appear – symptoms

Meanwhile, a study was published on Thursday emphasises the overwhelming benefits of getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Researchers at the University of Oxford reported that the risk of the rare blood clotting known as cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) following COVID-19 infection is around 100 times greater than normal, several times higher than it is post-vaccination or following influenza.

The finding suggests the comparative risk posed by the AstraZeneca vaccine is negligible.

To arrive at their verdict, the study authors, led by Professor Paul Harrison and Dr Maxime Taquet from Oxford University’s Department of Psychiatry and the NIHR Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre, counted the number of CVT cases diagnosed in the two weeks following diagnosis of COVID-19, or after the first dose of a vaccine.

