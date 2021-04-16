Benidorm: Expat unveils 'what Brits don't know' about holidaying in the Spanish resort

“Most of my time is spent in the old town which has a large gay population and many gay bars which are small, quaint, and far more friendly and are located in cobbled streets close to the church,” he explained.

“The old town has become a big party town for gays, straights and many seeking a mixture of traditional Spanish food in the many tapas bars along with a more vibrant night scene with small nightclubs open until 4am.

“There is also a more eclectic mix of people and nationalities and reminds me of Ibiza from years ago.”

As for recommendations for those heading to Benidorm, “walking down cobbled streets and stopping in the many small bars and restaurants who serve some amazing traditional Spanish cuisine [in the old town] is a must,” Harrison advised.

“The late bars are safe and attract many couples and solo travellers as they are friendly and safe, most of these bars are located in once what used to be stables so some are minute.”

