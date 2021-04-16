NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Best places to visit in the UK post-lockdown? Millions watch...

Travel

Best places to visit in the UK post-lockdown? Millions watch TikTok sensation's videos

1 min

136views
96
15 shares, 96 points
Best places to visit in the UK post-lockdown? Millions watch TikTok sensation's videos
Feroz Ali’s (@just_foz_) series currently has 18 parts to it, with each video showing some of the destinations highlighted. With the prospect of international travel over the summer still up in the air for Britons, several TikTokers have praised Mr Ali for providing insight into where to go in the UK.
One commented: “This should be renamed ‘all the places I want my husband to take me after the pandemic’. Thank you for giving us so many travel ideas!”

Another said: “Keep all these places coming! Planning my summer!”

Recommended trips have ranged from visiting horses in the New Forest National Park to seeing a stunning high force waterfall in the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Beauty.

The places featured tend to be incredibly scenic and have predominantly shown locations in the north of England, which has drawn some criticism from viewers who want more variety.

One said: “I really like your videos and as a southerner it’s great to have some places up north to go explore.. but there’s so many in the south and southwest.

“Need to get out down the south… South Wales, Cornwall, Wiltshire, Bristol, Somerset, so many stunning places man. Just a different idea for you.”

Another commented: “356 miles away… maybe not.”

A TikToker in London wrote: “POV: you live in London and it’s a 7hr journey.”

READ MORE: Life Hack: TikTok shows you how to preserve fruit and veg

The full list of recommended destinations is as follows:

· Honister Pass, Lake District

· Ladybower Reservoir, Peak District National Park

READ  Dream Kardashian, 4, Is So Cute Showing Off Her Dance Moves With Mom Blac Chyna In The Kitchen — Watch

· Durdle Door, Dorset

· South Stack Lighthouse, Anglesey

· Winnats Pass, Peak District National Park

· Zip World, Betws-y-Coed

· Derwent Reservoir, North Pennines

· New Forest National Park, Hampshire/Wiltshire

· Ouse Valley Viaduct, Sussex

· Winnats Pass, Peak District

· Janet’s Foss waterfall, North Yorkshire

· Wast Water, Lake District

· Bamford Edge, Derbyshire

· Gordale Scar, North Yorkshire

· Surprise View, Cumbria

· Ribblehead Viaduct, North Yorkshire

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish