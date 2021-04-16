Best places to visit in the UK post-lockdown? Millions watch TikTok sensation's videos

Another said: “Keep all these places coming! Planning my summer!”
Recommended trips have ranged from visiting horses in the New Forest National Park to seeing a stunning high force waterfall in the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Beauty.
The places featured tend to be incredibly scenic and have predominantly shown locations in the north of England, which has drawn some criticism from viewers who want more variety.
“Need to get out down the south… South Wales, Cornwall, Wiltshire, Bristol, Somerset, so many stunning places man. Just a different idea for you.”
Another commented: “356 miles away… maybe not.”
A TikToker in London wrote: “POV: you live in London and it’s a 7hr journey.”
READ MORE: Life Hack: TikTok shows you how to preserve fruit and veg
· Honister Pass, Lake District
· Ladybower Reservoir, Peak District National Park
· Durdle Door, Dorset
· South Stack Lighthouse, Anglesey
· Winnats Pass, Peak District National Park
· Zip World, Betws-y-Coed
· Derwent Reservoir, North Pennines
· New Forest National Park, Hampshire/Wiltshire
· Ouse Valley Viaduct, Sussex
· Winnats Pass, Peak District
· Janet’s Foss waterfall, North Yorkshire
· Wast Water, Lake District
· Bamford Edge, Derbyshire
· Gordale Scar, North Yorkshire
· Surprise View, Cumbria
· Ribblehead Viaduct, North Yorkshire
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments