Best places to visit in the UK post-lockdown? Millions watch TikTok sensation's videos

Feroz Ali’s (@just_foz_) series currently has 18 parts to it, with each video showing some of the destinations highlighted. With the prospect of international travel over the summer still up in the air for Britons, several TikTokers have praised Mr Ali for providing insight into where to go in the UK.

One commented: “This should be renamed ‘all the places I want my husband to take me after the pandemic’. Thank you for giving us so many travel ideas!”

Another said: “Keep all these places coming! Planning my summer!”

Recommended trips have ranged from visiting horses in the New Forest National Park to seeing a stunning high force waterfall in the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Beauty.

The places featured tend to be incredibly scenic and have predominantly shown locations in the north of England, which has drawn some criticism from viewers who want more variety.