B&M brings back luxury garden item and shoppers go wild – ‘Absolutely love it!’

The gazebo retails for £100, which compared to some gazebos, is a bargain.

Shoppers quickly came to the post to share how much they loved the product. One person said: “I have this with my bar underneath. Absolutely love it!”

Another replied: “I got mine last week. Can’t wait to put it up.”

A third added: “This is amazing I got one for us and for my mum. It is fabulous value as always.”

READ MORE:Morrisons shoppers erupt over ‘intimidating’ packaging