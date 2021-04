B&M brings back luxury garden item and shoppers go wild – ‘Absolutely love it!’

B&M delighted shoppers when they shared a preview of the luxury gazebo on Instagram. The post reads: “Make socialising outside in all weather conditions easier than ever with our Luxury Steel Framed Gazebo for only £100. “It is 100 percent shower-proof and will also provide you with a spot of shade when needed… because we can never be really sure which way this glorious weather will turn.”

The gazebo retails for £100, which compared to some gazebos, is a bargain.

Shoppers quickly came to the post to share how much they loved the product. One person said: “I have this with my bar underneath. Absolutely love it!”

Another replied: “I got mine last week. Can’t wait to put it up.”

A third added: “This is amazing I got one for us and for my mum. It is fabulous value as always.”

