Life & Style

B&M brings back luxury garden item and shoppers go wild – ‘Absolutely love it!’

1 min

B&M delighted shoppers when they shared a preview of the luxury gazebo on Instagram. The post reads: “Make socialising outside in all weather conditions easier than ever with our Luxury Steel Framed Gazebo for only £100. “It is 100 percent shower-proof and will also provide you with a spot of shade when needed… because we can never be really sure which way this glorious weather will turn.”
The gazebo retails for £100, which compared to some gazebos, is a bargain.

Shoppers quickly came to the post to share how much they loved the product. One person said: I have this with my bar underneath. Absolutely love it!”

Another replied: “I got mine last week. Can’t wait to put it up.”

A third added: “This is amazing I got one for us and for my mum. It is fabulous value as always.”

Current government guidelines state that outdoor gatherings- including in gardens- are allowed with up to six people from two households. 

Hospitality venues are also open for outdoor service, such as beer gardens or terraces. People can purchase food and alcohol and there will be no 10pm curfew this time.

People still need to stay two metres away from anyone they do not live with and those outside of a support bubble.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
