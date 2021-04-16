NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Brenham's journey from pre-Civil War hub to beloved community and...

US

Brenham's journey from pre-Civil War hub to beloved community and home to Blue Bell

1 min

128views
93
14 shares, 93 points
Brenham's journey from pre-Civil War hub to beloved community and home to Blue Bell
BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) — Brenham may be best known as the home of Blue Bell Ice Cream. But the city’s place as the hub of Washington County was established before the creamery ever came to town.Brenham became a city in 1844. Mike Vance of the Brenham Heritage Museum. “The history of Brenham is really a microcosm of the history of Texas and America.”

The construction of a railroad before the Civil War was a major factor in the city’s early success, but its construction was completed in large part due to slavery. Vance said, “At one time, prior to the Civil War, half of Washington County’s population was enslaved African Americans.”The results of the railroad led to Brenham becoming a major place of commerce. The city was home to a large cotton industry, furniture makers, horse-carriage builders, and more.

The Brenham Creamery Company was established in the early 1900s, and became Blue Bell in 1930. “(Blue Bell) became a big employer,” Vance said.

Downtown Brenham is located approximately 25 minutes from Washington-on-the-Brazos, which is where a group of men signed the Texas Declaration of Independence in 1836.”The town of Washington offered them a space to meet for free,” said Rachel Flinn of Washington-on-the-Brazos. “It was an unfinished building, but it’s very significant to Texas today.”

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Chaz Miller

This article originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

READ  Daunte Wright called his mother right before he was shot. This is what he said
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish