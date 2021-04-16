Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Tokyo Escape release date, launch time, UPDATE patch notes

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 is about to make its debut on iOS and Android.

Season 3 – which is subtitled Tokyo Escape – has an April 17 release date for fans living in the UK.

The Season 3 update will be available to download from 1am BST. Fans in the US can download the patch from 5pm PT on April 16.

Needless to say, the new season launches alongside a big update, complete with new maps, weapons, perks and more. Full patch notes to follow.

“Season 3 ushers in a new chapter as well as a whole suite of new content, including two new Multiplayer maps, new weapons, the Overclock perk, new Operators and weapon Blueprints, events and challenges, and 50 tiers of new earnable rewards across the Season 3 Battle Pass.”

As Activision points out, the Tokyo Escape Battle Pass features 50 tiers of free and premium content.

Fans can move up the tiers by earning XP. Each new tier brings a fresh reward, including emotes, Operators, Calling Cards and skills.

Speaking of Operator Skills, the Bull Charge is unlocked for free at Tier 14, while the new PP19 Bizon submachine gun is free at Tier 21.

Other free rewards include the Samurai Tuna Charm, the Samurai Chop Calling Card and the Severed camo series.