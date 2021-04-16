NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Covid: How do you order a lateral flow test to...

Health

Covid: How do you order a lateral flow test to your home? Risks and benefits explained

1 min

116views
91
14 shares, 91 points
Covid: How do you order a lateral flow test to your home? Risks and benefits explained

If people get into the habit of checking whether they have Covid twice weekly, people can then take precautions if they test positive.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said regular testing was “one of the simplest and easiest ways we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe”.

Hancock continued: “Rapid testing will be one of our most effective weapons in tackling this virus and ensuring we can cautiously re-open our economy.”

The lateral flow tests involve a swab in the nose or mouth, but concerns over its accuracy have been highlighted.

READ MORE: What are the symptoms of a vitamin B12 deficiency? Full list

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

READ  Statin-induced muscle pain may increase these three side effects in your feet and legs
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

91
14 shares, 91 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish