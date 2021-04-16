Destiny 2 Xur Location: Where is Xur today and what is he selling this week?

The Destiny 2 Xur location is about to be revealed, and it won’t be long before we know what new exotic items he has.

For now, Guardians will have to wait a little longer to have the full list of items and free quests to complete.

The Destiny 2 Xur location for April 16 until April 20 will be revealed at 6pm BST, and this will be when Guardians will start hunting the Agent of the Nine down.

Xur will be available until the weekly reset, which happens every Tuesday, meaning you have plenty of time to check out what is available in the next location.

Last week, Xur could be found on the Winding cove cliffs in the EDZ, offering up the likes of The Prospector Heavy Grenade Launcher, Wormhusk Crown Hunter Helmet, Felwinter’s Helm Warlock Helmet, and Mk. 44 Stand Asides Titan Leg Armor.

For anyone who has forgotten, Legendary Shards used by Xur items are remnants of powerful items that are used to improve gear or trade for other items.