Fortnite DreamHack 2021 register update before open Dreamhack Tournament start

The DreamHack Fortnite Online Open is back for this weekend, and there’s going to be plenty of prize money to aim for in 2021.

While the Cash Cup kicks off today, the open event is scheduled to start very soon for anyone interested in putting their skills to the test.

A few changes have been implemented since the last time the tournament was open to gamers, including server limitations.

According to the latest news, Fortnite DreamHack 2021 will only be hosted on EU and NA East servers, but gamers from other countries and regions are open to enter.

A message from DreamHack explains: “From June 2020, we hosted open participation online Fortnite competitions with a monthly prize pool of $ 250,000 up for grabs.

“Fans throughout EU and NA were able to participate, and we hit a new record of 1 million signups in January 2021.