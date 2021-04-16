Fortnite DreamHack 2021 register update before open Dreamhack Tournament start

While the Cash Cup kicks off today, the open event is scheduled to start very soon for anyone interested in putting their skills to the test.
A few changes have been implemented since the last time the tournament was open to gamers, including server limitations.
According to the latest news, Fortnite DreamHack 2021 will only be hosted on EU and NA East servers, but gamers from other countries and regions are open to enter.
A message from DreamHack explains: “From June 2020, we hosted open participation online Fortnite competitions with a monthly prize pool of $ 250,000 up for grabs.
“Fans throughout EU and NA were able to participate, and we hit a new record of 1 million signups in January 2021.
And the good news is that things will be kicking off later this week for anyone who wants to start playing.
FORTNITE DREAMHACK REGISTER AND START TIME LATEST
According to the latest news posted on the official website, Fortnite DreakHack 2021 has a scheduled release date of Friday April 16, 2021.
The Dreamhack open will use a Duos format and will boast a large $ 200,000 price pool which will be split among participants.
To be eligible to participate in any Event match, a player must be at least 13 years old, or whatever age is stipulated in the player’s country.
And Minors must have permission from a parent or legal guardian in order to participate in the Event.
A message on the official Dreamhack Open Fortnite page reads: “You do not need to sign up.
Just open your Fortnite client and make sure that you can join the tournament in the compete tab. There are no invites to this tournament, participation is only through open sign ups.
“This tournament is fully played online. Each duo can play a maximum of 10 games during the 3-hour-heat and the best 500 duos will advance from each heat. Once you have advanced you may not play additional heats in stage 1.
“The tournament can be played on all platforms: PS4, PC, Mobile, Xbox and Switch.”
Fortnite DreamHack Schedule for Europe
- Heat 1: Friday April 16, 18:00 to 21:00 BST
- Heat 2: Saturday April 17, 14:00 to 17:00 BST
- Semi-Finals: Saturday April 17, 19:00 to 22:00 BST
- Grand Finals: Sunday April 18, 15:00 to 21:00 BST
Fortnite DreamHack Schedule for North America
- Heat 1: Friday April 16, 17:00 to 20:00 EST
- Semi-Finals: Friday April 16, 21:00 to 00:00 EST
- Grand Finals: Saturday April 17, 16:00 to 22:00 EST
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
