Gemma Atkinson in furious rant after she's accused of being 'racist' and 'having affair'

“And, I’ve been accused of encouraging anorexia, because said I was 72kg when I was at my strongest and fittest, I felt amazing,” she added.

The mother-of-one went on to warn trolls about the affect such words could have on somebody.

She continued: “To me, I’m just like, ‘bless you’ if that’s the type of person you are, but you could message someone younger than me and more vulnerable than me who could do something stupid because of your words.

“So, if you’re one of those people on social media looking for things to be p****d off at, just come off and do yourself a favour.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed