Genshin Impact 1.5 release date: When is update 1.5 out and how do I watch the livestream?

The Genshin Impact release date is expected to be announced for Tuesday, April 27, 2021, across PS4, PC and Mobile. But we won’t know for certain until later today when developers Mihoyo announces its plans during the official Genshin 1.5 Livestream. Lots of new content has been linked to the upcoming update, which is expected to arrive before the end of April. This includes new characters, as well as the return of some fan-favourite banners. For now, most of this remains only rumour. One of the bigger leaks suggests that a new housing feature is coming to the game which could expand it into new territory. Based on the most recent leaks, players will be able to buy houses and furnish them from a selection of decor plans. GENSHIN IMPACT YOUTUBE PAGE

This new feature will be available across all versions of the game and will provide another avenue for players to spend real-world cash. This will include collecting furniture blueprints to help make your pad look as lush as possible. New characters are also expected to be announced and there are hopes that at least one new five-star character will be among them. There are plenty of names floating about to go with the new Housing system but a big pinch of salt needs to be taken with it all. While Mihoyo is dedicated to bringing new content to the game, the development team has not announced anything yet. All of this stuff could be coming to the game in 2021, but there is no guarantee it will be part of Genshin 1.5.

Mihoyo has even warned against leakers, telling fans earlier this year: "Recently, we discovered the dissemination of leaked version 1.5. content. "Such behaviour not only disrupts our plans to develop and promote the new version but also causes some Travelers to have misconceptions about the content of the new version. "Here, we kindly ask for the support and help of all Travelers to resist leaks, and maintain a fair gaming environment. We will also increase our efforts to deal with such illegal disclosures. But the good news is that gamers won't have to wait long to find out what is true and what is false.

GENSHIN IMPACT 1.5 LIVESTREAM START TIME Things are heating up for Genshin Impact fans this week, with a new Version 1.5 livestream being held in less than 24-hours time. Developers Mihoyo announced its plans to host the special Genshin program earlier this week, which will be available to watch on YouTube and include all the latest news on what is being planned next for the popular free-to-play game. The Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream start time has been set for 11:00 AM (UTC-5) on Friday, April 16. For gamers in the UK, this should mean tuning in at 5pm BST, or 9am PST, if you live in the United States. A message from Mihoyo adds: "Today, Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.5 will be officially released on April 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5). The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact." The Genshin Impact 1.5 release date is expected to be announced for April 27 on PS4, PC and Mobile.

