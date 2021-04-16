NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Hail damage to your car after severe storms? Here’s what...

US

Hail damage to your car after severe storms? Here’s what you can do

1 min

99views
74
12 shares, 74 points
Hail damage to your car after severe storms? Here’s what you can do

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms hit Central Texas this week, bringing large hail — some up to the size of golf balls.

Texas leads the nation in insurance claims for hail damage. According to the Insurance Council of Texas, the majority of insurance claims in 2021 came from Travis and Tarrant Counties this week.

Here’s what you can do if you woke up to a car pummeled by the hail.

Car insurance will cover damage made to your car’s body, windshield and interior as long as you have comprehensive coverage. Liability insurance will not cover hail damage in most cases. 

Comprehensive coverage pays to replace a stolen vehicle or repair damage not caused by a collision. The Insurance Council of Texas said to check your auto policy for hail coverage, because about 75% of vehicle owners also purchase comprehensive insurance.

You will then work with your insurance company and an auto body shop to get a repair estimate. Hail damage claims made on auto insurance policies are added to your insurance record. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, claim frequency may affect what you pay for car insurance.

Insurance providers will have a list of recommended body shops in the area, but you are free to pick the mechanic of your choosing. The Insurance Council of Texas suggests to keep a log of all your conversations with your insurance company and contractors to keep track of the process. 

Be careful of fraud during this time. The National Insurance Crime Bureau has the following suggestions if you find a contractor:

  • Get everything in writing
  • Require references and check them out
  • Ask to see the contractor’s driver’s license and write down the number and the license plate on his or her vehicle
READ  Stock futures sink after US calls for pause of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine rollout due to health issues

The Insurance Council of Texas said it is illegal in Texas for contractors to offer to pay deductibles, and this should be reported to the Attorney General’s Office. They advise to pay in small increments as the job gets done to ensure satisfaction of the contractor’s work. 

Ashley Miznazi

This article originally appeared on KXAN Austin

, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

74
12 shares, 74 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish