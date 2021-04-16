Hair loss treatments: Three natural solutions backed by concrete evidence

DHT is a potent form of testosterone that increases balding in the scalp.
The enzyme 5-alpha reductase converts testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which gives rise to androgenetic alopecia.
Understanding this process has enabled researchers to inhibit 5α-reductase, thereby slowing down and in some cases reversing androgenetic alopecia.
According to research, pumpkin seed oil contains phytosterols (naturally occurring compounds) known to inhibit 5α-reductase, preventing the conversion of testosterone to active DHT.
A study compared 400 mg of oral pumpkin seed oil daily to placebo for 24 weeks in 76 patients with androgenetic alopecia.
The study demonstrated a mean increase in hair count of 40 percent versus 10 percent with placebo, with improved patient-reported satisfaction scores.
Rosemary oil
Rosemary oil, which is extracted from an aromatic evergreen herb, has also been shown to help.
In an randomised-clinical trial with 100 androgenetic alopecia patients, topical rosemary oil lotion applied daily rivalled minoxidil.
Minoxidil is one of the main drug treatments for androgenetic alopecia.
Finally, saw palmetto – an extract from the berries of the saw palmetto tree palm tree- has also been shown to block DHT.
Other treatments include:
- Steroid injection – injections given into bald patches
- Steroid creams- cream applied to bald patches
- Immunotherapy – chemical applied to bald patches
- Light treatment – shining ultraviolet light on bald patches
- Tattooing – tattoo used to look like short hair and eyebrows
- Hair transplant – hair is removed from the back of the head and moved to thinning patches
- Scalp reduction surgery – sections of scalp with hair are stretched and stitched together
- Artificial hair transplant – surgery to implant artificial hairs.
Some of the above treatments may not be available on the NHS.
“If your hair loss is causing you distress, your GP may be able to help you get some counselling,” adds the NHS.
