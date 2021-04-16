Helen McCrory ‘raised millions working tirelessly for others during pandemic’ – tributes

The married couple raised more than £1million to help get more meals delivered to hardworking NHS workers with the help of the food industry.
Speaking about her charity work in March last year, Helen said: “Since we launched the campaign, we’ve received messages of appreciation for NHS workers from people across the country, which we’ve shared with them.
“For those working with infectious diseases, these messages of kindness and gratefulness – it’s about the safest hug you can give an ITU worker at the moment. It’s important for them to know, when they’re knackered, that they’re not alone and we’re thinking of them.”
In view of his 1.2 million followers, the British comic said Helen’s death was a tremendous “loss”.
Matt penned: “Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity. “She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss.”
BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker shared a candid video with Helen where she spoke in-depth about their Covid efforts for health workers.
Helen added: “We can actually connect people to each other. This is a big fear, London has been hit hardest first, but unfortunately, this is going to ripple throughout the country and other areas are going to need that support.”
Tributes have continued to pour in for the Peaky Blinders actress who was forced to halt filming the final series due to the pandemic.
Her co-star Cillian Murphy commented: “I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being.”
Casualty star Amanda Mealing wrote: “Devastating news. Sleep well you force of nature.”
Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha wrote: “Devastated for Helen McCrory’s friends and family .
“I was lucky enough to meet Helen years ago and she both terrified and excited me in equal measure. Whip-smart, dirty laugh, mischievous, and of course hugely talented.
“As a family, we adored every one of her performances. She will be sadly missed. A great loss to both stage and screen.”
She finished: Tragic. Fly high. Sleep well. You burned so brightly.”
