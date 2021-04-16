Helen McCrory ‘raised millions working tirelessly for others during pandemic’ – tributes

Caring Helen and Damian, who live in Suffolk, helped feed frontline healthcare workers during the Covid pandemic.

The married couple raised more than £1million to help get more meals delivered to hardworking NHS workers with the help of the food industry.

Speaking about her charity work in March last year, Helen said: “Since we launched the campaign, we’ve received messages of appreciation for NHS workers from people across the country, which we’ve shared with them.

“For those working with infectious diseases, these messages of kindness and gratefulness – it’s about the safest hug you can give an ITU worker at the moment. It’s important for them to know, when they’re knackered, that they’re not alone and we’re thinking of them.”

