NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Holiday warning as UK prices skyrocket and tourists attempt 'gazumping'...

Travel

Holiday warning as UK prices skyrocket and tourists attempt 'gazumping' but 'don't panic'

1 min

139views
119
17 shares, 119 points
Holiday warning as UK prices skyrocket and tourists attempt 'gazumping' but 'don't panic'

Brighton Beach is known for its vast pebbled coastline, as well as its colourful beach huts and kitschy selection of local businesses.

The Palace Pier section of the beach has been awarded blue flag status for its standards for quality, safety and environmental education.

The seafront is also home to a number of unique bars and restaurants.

Of the top five “most popular” seaside destinations, four of them were located in the south of England, proving the region to be a beach hotspot.

Brighton Beach was followed by Dorset’s Durdle Door beach, which was found to be the second “most popular beach”.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

READ  Cruise: Latest restart plans from P&O Cruises, Royal Caribbean & more - March update
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

119
17 shares, 119 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish