Holiday warning as UK prices skyrocket and tourists attempt 'gazumping' but 'don't panic'

Brighton Beach is known for its vast pebbled coastline, as well as its colourful beach huts and kitschy selection of local businesses.

The Palace Pier section of the beach has been awarded blue flag status for its standards for quality, safety and environmental education.

The seafront is also home to a number of unique bars and restaurants.

Of the top five “most popular” seaside destinations, four of them were located in the south of England, proving the region to be a beach hotspot.

Brighton Beach was followed by Dorset’s Durdle Door beach, which was found to be the second “most popular beach”.

