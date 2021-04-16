NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

How to live longer: The three best ingredients for boosting...

Health

How to live longer: The three best ingredients for boosting longevity, backed by evidence

1 min

114views
94
14 shares, 94 points
How to live longer: The three best ingredients for boosting longevity, backed by evidence

Chronic inflammation underlies the development of many common diseases such as atherosclerosis, diabetes, cancer, and dementia.

According to Dr Fox, curcumin is also believed to activate SIRT genes.

“These genes produce sirtuins – specific proteins that are thought to delay ageing,” she explained.

“For example, in laboratory experiments, when rats and mice were given curcumin, they displayed a longer time to exhaustion when exercising, and exhibited fewer signs of fatigue.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

READ  Fatty liver disease: The three most common symptoms that attract 'medical attention’
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

94
14 shares, 94 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish