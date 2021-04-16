James May admitted Grand Tour stars 'mock Britain most' because they 'despair of it'

James May’s 2007 Top Gear Mercedes car is discovered by fan
May admitted he considered staying with the corporation but there were “noises all around” that deterred him.
Amid the uncertainty of whether “they wanted us to stay”, he concluded that the stars had a responsibility to the fans.
The petrolhead said: “I quickly realised the best outcome for us was to stay together because that’s what our fans want.”
James May lifted the lid on his relationship with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond
James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson have been presenting together for 18 years
Reflecting on the trio’s departure from the BBC, May admitted it “wasn’t a glorious moment” and it left him “a bit p***ed off”.
He claimed the “main problem” was that it “made my life more complicated”.
One of the difficulties was that May had just ordered a Ferrari 458 Speciale, a limited-edition sports car worth more than £200,000.
JUST IN: James May branded Top Gear star’s feuds ‘camped-up pantomime’
Jeremy Clarkson’s falling out and altercation with a Top Gear producer led the trio to leave in 2015
But since their move, May has been considerably less tightlipped about the dynamics of the group.
He claimed it was “the sitcom element” to the trio relationship that made Top Gear, and later The Grand Tour, such a hit.
At its peak, the BBC show was watched by more than 8.4 million people when Formula One star Lewis Hamilton appeared on the programme.
DON’T MISS
Piers Morgan blasted ‘pathetic weakness’ of Jeremy Clarkson [INTERVIEW]
James May branded Top Gear star’s feuds ‘camped-up pantomime’ [ANALYSIS]
Jeremy Clarkson branded ‘not better than Tarrant’ by Richard Hammond [INSIGHT]
James May claimed he was ‘not mates’ with Jeremy Clarkson nor Richard Hammond
They included Friends’ actor Matt LeBlanc, radio DJ Chris Evans and motoring star Eddie Jordan.
The current line-up, which has seen a return in viewing figures, features Andrew Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.
Lord Tony Hall, the former Director General of the BBC, admitted it had been a hard decision to let the Top Gear team leave.
James May took swipes at Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson in a series of rants
Meanwhile, Clarkson, Hammond and May have continued to be much-loved fixtures on Amazon Prime.
Despite their success, which has left May worth a staggering £29million, he admitted that he didn’t like his TV colleagues.
He felt frustrated over how his career changed from being a serious and respected “car journalist” to a star of the small screen.
Grand Tour: James May discusses ‘A Massive Hunt’ on GMB
The star felt bitter about them being “turned into figures of ridicule” through the TV shows that made them famous.
He claimed the change from serious journalists to TV funsters was solely “to keep the viewers happy”, which he felt was a “fair deal, I suppose”.
May revealed the trio “hated each other” and that was “the magic formula” behind their success.
James May is estimated to be worth around £29million following his TV career and other outlets
When asked if they “socialised off-screen”, May replied: “We try not to. That’s a no.”
The star compared their animosity in front of the camera to a “camped-up pantomime” but insisted their “differences” were “real”.
He added: “We’re not really meant to be together but that’s why it works.”
In a 2016 Telegraph interview, he went further to state they were “not mates” and branded Hammond “just as much as a t*** as he always was”.
James May has fronted a number of other shows for the BBC
In another admission, he described how the trio played “ridiculous caricatures” of themselves for TV.
May claimed they appeared “quite Brexit-y, quite UKIP-y” because they would “laugh at foreigners” during their shows.
However, he claimed the biggest joke was against the British public.
May said: “If you watch carefully the country we mock most is Britain because we despair of it slightly.”
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments