Liberty University Sues Jerry Falwell Jr. for $10 Million

The suit includes new details about the family yacht outing in 2020 that led to Mr. Falwell’s suspension before his resignation.

In early August, Mr. Falwell posted a photo to his Instagram account in which his pants were unbuttoned and he had his arm around a pregnant Liberty employee who had her belly exposed. Mr. Falwell was holding what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage; his caption joked that it was “just black water.” The suit claims that Ms. Falwell took the photograph against the objections of the employee and her husband, Mr. Falwell’s personal assistant. Mr. Falwell promised not to show the photo to others, but later posted it to his public Instagram account.

After Mr. Falwell embarked on a disastrous attempt to explain himself in the media, Ms. Falwell privately contacted three members of the executive committee to express concerns about her husband’s excessive drinking, the suit alleges. Her “heartfelt appeal” convinced Liberty’s leaders to look sympathetically on Mr. Falwell’s erratic behavior, and to allow him to take a sabbatical, with a stint in rehab to be paid for by the university.

But Mr. Falwell resisted the idea of residential treatment, the suit claims. Liberty also says that Mr. Falwell had begun “drinking significantly” to manage his stress over the Granda situation. “There were concerns that he smelled of alcohol during work interactions,” the suit alleges.

The suit against Mr. Falwell also criticizes what it characterizes as his broader failure to uphold the spiritual and moral responsibilities of his role as president of the Christian college founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., in 1971. The school’s bylaws, which Mr. Falwell affirmed in 2019, state that the school’s president “provides spiritual and worldview leadership to the University in pursuit of excellence.”

Liberty students pledge to avoid alcohol, immodest behavior and sex outside of heterosexual marriage. By contrast, the suit points out, the Falwells “frequented Miami-area clubs” and socialized in “high-energy social establishments.”