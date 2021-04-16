NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Mikel Arteta discovers tactic for Arsenal to compete with Man...

Mikel Arteta discovers tactic for Arsenal to compete with Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool

Arsenal have far too often set up to play teams with players significantly weaker than their own, but without a clear game plan on how to get out and win games.

Think back to the 3-0 home defeat against Aston Villa, for example, when they only managed two shots on target despite somewhat dominating possession.

While this isn’t a comparison between Arsenal’s two opponents, it does speak volumes of how they approached both games.

Against Villa, as they have been against far too many teams this season, they seemed to be playing without any purpose.

Against Prague, however, they looked unstoppable even without the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard in the starting line-up.

