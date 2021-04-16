NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

New Pokémon Snap's Latest Trailer Shows Off Six Minutes Of...

New Pokémon Snap's Latest Trailer Shows Off Six Minutes Of Gameplay Footage

Update (Fri 16th Apr, 2021 11:30 BST): This trailer has now been uploaded in English, so we’ve swapped out the Japanese version. Enjoy!

Original Article (Fri 9th Apr, 2021 11:45 BST): April is now well and truly underway, which means one very important thing: yes, we’re finally in the launch month of New Pokémon Snap!

The game launches three weeks from today, and The Pokémon Company has shared a brand new, six-minute video to its Japanese YouTube channel. It serves as a ‘guide’ to the game’s Lental Region, and while we imagine the majority of us don’t speak Japanese, you do get to see an awful lot of gameplay footage to make it worth your time. Make sure to give it a watch above.

On top of that, two Japanese TV commercials have been released. The first gives us a teasing look at none other than Lugia, a legendary Pokémon from the second generation of games. In direct contrast, the second shows us how players of a certain disposition can spend their time zooming in and grabbing a great shot of Machamp’s unsurprisingly perky buttocks.

Are you looking forward to checking out New Pokémon Snap on 30th April? If you haven’t already, make sure to check out our hands-on preview with the game to learn more.

This article originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

