NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

PHOTOS: Hail pummels parts of Burnet, Williamson Counties

US

PHOTOS: Hail pummels parts of Burnet, Williamson Counties

4 min

87views
62
11 shares, 62 points
PHOTOS: Hail pummels parts of Burnet, Williamson Counties

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Folks in Liberty Hill, Round Rock and Leander were pummeled by hail as severe storms moved through Central Texas Thursday afternoon.

The storms prompted Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Williamson County throughout the early afternoon. Up to tennis ball-sized hail was reported in some areas.

FORECAST: Tennis ball size hail reported as severe storms move through parts of Central Texas

KXAN viewers sent in their pictures of the hail that fell in their yards. We will continue to add to this gallery as more photos come in.

  • Hail on the ground at Primitive Baptist Church in Burnet, Texas after severe storm April 15, 2021 (Photo: Rachel Bryson)
    Hail on the ground at Primitive Baptist Church in Burnet, Texas after severe storm April 15, 2021 (Photo: Rachel Bryson)
  • Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Robin Askelson)
    Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Robin Askelson)
  • Nearly tennis ball-sized hail in Round Rock (Courtesy Greg Gotham)
    Nearly tennis ball-sized hail in Round Rock (Courtesy Greg Gotham)
  • Hail covering a deck in Elgin, Texas on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: Tomea Walker)
    Hail covering a deck in Elgin, Texas on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: Tomea Walker)
  • Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 - Trenell Landry
    Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 – Trenell Landry
  • Hail in Pflugerville April 15, 2021 - Susan Humphrey
    Hail in Pflugerville April 15, 2021 – Susan Humphrey
  • Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 - Susan Mayes
    Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Susan Mayes
  • Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 - Melissa Glouchkova
    Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Melissa Glouchkova
  • Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 - Melissa Adcock
    Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Melissa Adcock
  • Hail in Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 - Wanda Sweeney
    Hail in Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 – Wanda Sweeney
  • Hail in Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 - Wanda Sweeney
    Hail in Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 – Wanda Sweeney
  • Hail in Round Rock - Joanne Douglas
    Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Joanne Douglas
  • Hail in Cedar Park April 15, 2021 - Jennifer Creed
    Hail in Cedar Park April 15, 2021 – Jennifer Creed
  • Hail in the Avery Ranch area on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: Udhaya Kannan)
    Hail in the Avery Ranch area on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: Udhaya Kannan)
  • Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 - Mike Dickey
    Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 – Mike Dickey
  • Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 - Williams Perez
    Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Williams Perez
  • Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 - Dawn Bures
    Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Dawn Bures
  • PHOTOS: Hail pummels parts of Burnet, Williamson Counties
  • Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 - Emily Ingalls
    Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Emily Ingalls
  • Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 (Photo: Marilyn Stokes)
    Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 (Photo: Marilyn Stokes)
  • Small hail in Burnet, Texas on April 15, 2021
    Small hail in Burnet, Texas on April 15, 2021
  • Penny-sized hail in downtown Burnet on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: James Kershner)
    Penny-sized hail in downtown Burnet on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: James Kershner)
  • Hail between Holda and Doss in southern Mason County on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: John Spencer)
    Hail between Holda and Doss in southern Mason County on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: John Spencer)
  • Hail between Holda and Doss in southern Mason County on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: John Spencer)
    Hail between Holda and Doss in southern Mason County on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: John Spencer)
  • Ping pong ball sized hail in Cedar Park April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Alice Belous)
    Ping pong ball sized hail in Cedar Park April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Alice Belous)
  • Hail between Bertram and Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Hickman)
    Hail between Bertram and Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Hickman)
  • Hail covers a porch in Burnet, Texas, April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Alan Vizina)
    Hail covers a porch in Burnet, Texas, April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Alan Vizina)
  • Golf ball-sized hail in Leander April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Mrandon Morey)
    Golf ball-sized hail in Leander April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Mrandon Morey)
  • PHOTOS: Hail pummels parts of Burnet, Williamson Counties
  • PHOTOS: Hail pummels parts of Burnet, Williamson Counties

Pflugerville in Travis County was also hit hard. Neighbors told KXAN crews they saw golf ball-sized hail. Video sent in from the Falcon Pointe neighborhood shows hail bouncing off the ground.

Car windshields in the neighborhood were cracked from the hailstorm, and the hoods have dents. Jennifer Ebert, who lives in the area, said she was waiting for her son in her car at the school bus stop when the hail began pounding down on her roof.

She was scared it might actually break through.

“We got several cracks. This one here you can actually feel on the inside of the car. So it almost went all the way through it,” Ebert said.

Another neighbor, Betsy, said, “I got a warning on my KXAN Weather App — it’s on my phone. And then all of a sudden it just came down like a bucket. And it just started, like loud, all around the house — popping. It’s not like it was the pea-sized, I knew it was really big.”

READ  To Name Unknown Soldiers Who Died, Military Mulls DNA Methods

Many have already started filing insurance claims and will soon assess roof damage on their homes.

This video from Tim McCoy in Leander shows hail plopping into a backyard pool.

Viewer Bob Myers shared another video of hail covering up most of the ground.

Hail fell on top of cars in Round Rock, likely causing damage, as seen in this video submitted by Paula Israel.

RELATED: Hail damage to your car after severe storms? Here’s what you can do

Viewer Stacie Carey submitted this video of hail bouncing off a trampoline in Leander.

Do you have storm photos? Send them to [email protected] with your name and the location the picture was taken.

Jaclyn Ramkissoon
This article originally appeared on KXAN Austin

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

62
11 shares, 62 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish