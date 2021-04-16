PHOTOS: Hail pummels parts of Burnet, Williamson Counties

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Folks in Liberty Hill, Round Rock and Leander were pummeled by hail as severe storms moved through Central Texas Thursday afternoon.

The storms prompted Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Williamson County throughout the early afternoon. Up to tennis ball-sized hail was reported in some areas.

KXAN viewers sent in their pictures of the hail that fell in their yards. We will continue to add to this gallery as more photos come in.

Hail on the ground at Primitive Baptist Church in Burnet, Texas after severe storm April 15, 2021 (Photo: Rachel Bryson)

Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Robin Askelson)

Nearly tennis ball-sized hail in Round Rock (Courtesy Greg Gotham)

Hail covering a deck in Elgin, Texas on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: Tomea Walker)

Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 – Trenell Landry

Hail in Pflugerville April 15, 2021 – Susan Humphrey

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Susan Mayes

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Melissa Glouchkova

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Melissa Adcock

Hail in Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 – Wanda Sweeney

Hail in Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 – Wanda Sweeney

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Joanne Douglas

Hail in Cedar Park April 15, 2021 – Jennifer Creed

Hail in the Avery Ranch area on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: Udhaya Kannan)

Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 – Mike Dickey

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Williams Perez

Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Dawn Bures



Hail in Round Rock April 15, 2021 – Emily Ingalls

Hail in Leander April 15, 2021 (Photo: Marilyn Stokes)

Small hail in Burnet, Texas on April 15, 2021

Penny-sized hail in downtown Burnet on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: James Kershner)

Hail between Holda and Doss in southern Mason County on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: John Spencer)

Hail between Holda and Doss in southern Mason County on April 15, 2021 (Courtesy: John Spencer)

Ping pong ball sized hail in Cedar Park April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Alice Belous)

Hail between Bertram and Liberty Hill April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Hickman)

Hail covers a porch in Burnet, Texas, April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Alan Vizina)

Golf ball-sized hail in Leander April 15, 2021 (Courtesy Mrandon Morey)





Pflugerville in Travis County was also hit hard. Neighbors told KXAN crews they saw golf ball-sized hail. Video sent in from the Falcon Pointe neighborhood shows hail bouncing off the ground.

Car windshields in the neighborhood were cracked from the hailstorm, and the hoods have dents. Jennifer Ebert, who lives in the area, said she was waiting for her son in her car at the school bus stop when the hail began pounding down on her roof.

She was scared it might actually break through.

“We got several cracks. This one here you can actually feel on the inside of the car. So it almost went all the way through it,” Ebert said.

Another neighbor, Betsy, said, “I got a warning on my KXAN Weather App — it’s on my phone. And then all of a sudden it just came down like a bucket. And it just started, like loud, all around the house — popping. It’s not like it was the pea-sized, I knew it was really big.”

Many have already started filing insurance claims and will soon assess roof damage on their homes.

This video from Tim McCoy in Leander shows hail plopping into a backyard pool.

Viewer Bob Myers shared another video of hail covering up most of the ground.

Hail fell on top of cars in Round Rock, likely causing damage, as seen in this video submitted by Paula Israel.

Viewer Stacie Carey submitted this video of hail bouncing off a trampoline in Leander.

Jaclyn Ramkissoon

This article originally appeared on KXAN Austin