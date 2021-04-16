NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Piers Morgan sparks frenzy as he congratulates GMB on award...

Celebrities

Piers Morgan sparks frenzy as he congratulates GMB on award nomination after his exit

1 min

120views
90
14 shares, 90 points
Piers Morgan sparks frenzy as he congratulates GMB on award nomination after his exit

Piers explained in his column for The Mail On Sunday: “To compound my unease, the mental health charity Mind – which gave me an award in 2012 for promoting mental health issues in Life Stories interviews with troubled stars such as Frank Bruno and Paul Gascoigne – issued a statement saying it was ‘disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts’.

“It ended with the ominously threatening words: ‘We are in conversations with ITV about this.’

“ITV asked me to clarify what I meant on tomorrow’s show, which I’m happy to do as it’s been deliberately misconstrued to suggest I don’t think victims of mental illness should be believed. I was told I didn’t need to apologise.”

Piers then pointed out on-air that he wasn’t suggesting those with suicidal thoughts should be disbelieved, however, he still stood by his general disbelief of Meghan.

This remark then led to an on-air clash with Alex Beresford, which saw Piers storm off set shortly before he quit the ITV show.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

READ  Piers Morgan 'receives messages of gratitude' from Royal Family after standing up for them
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

90
14 shares, 90 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish