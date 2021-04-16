Piers Morgan sparks frenzy as he congratulates GMB on award nomination after his exit

Piers explained in his column for The Mail On Sunday: “To compound my unease, the mental health charity Mind – which gave me an award in 2012 for promoting mental health issues in Life Stories interviews with troubled stars such as Frank Bruno and Paul Gascoigne – issued a statement saying it was ‘disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts’.

“It ended with the ominously threatening words: ‘We are in conversations with ITV about this.’

“ITV asked me to clarify what I meant on tomorrow’s show, which I’m happy to do as it’s been deliberately misconstrued to suggest I don’t think victims of mental illness should be believed. I was told I didn’t need to apologise.”

Piers then pointed out on-air that he wasn’t suggesting those with suicidal thoughts should be disbelieved, however, he still stood by his general disbelief of Meghan.

This remark then led to an on-air clash with Alex Beresford, which saw Piers storm off set shortly before he quit the ITV show.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed