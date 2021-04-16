NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Portugal travel ban lifted: Holidays to Iberian country to restart...

Travel

Portugal travel ban lifted: Holidays to Iberian country to restart for Britons

1 min

113views
83
13 shares, 83 points
Portugal travel ban lifted: Holidays to Iberian country to restart for Britons
Portugal is opening its borders back up to Britons tomorrow in an exciting holiday boost. Travel to Portugal, including Madeira, Porto Santo and the Azores, has been severely limited thus far. The news will likely be welcomed by those hoping to jet off to Portugal when travel resumes for Britons.
Which countries will be on the list is not yet clear.

Portugal was previously on the UK’s existing red list but has successfully brought down Covid case numbers and is predicted by experts to feature on the green list.

The details of the traffic light system will be revealed in early May.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development’s (FCDO) travel advice stringent testing measures are still in place at the time of writing for Portugal arrivals.

DON’T MISS

“You will be required to show a negative RT-PCR test result for SARS/COVID-19 taken within 72 hours of departure (not required for children aged two or under), see the Portuguese Immigration Service website,” it states.

“Your airline is likely to deny boarding if you cannot provide evidence of a negative RT-PCR test at check-in. Check with your airline before you travel.”

“If you arrive in Madeira or Porto Santo without an RT-PCR test, you will be required to take one at the airport and await the result in government-provided accommodation.”

The UK Government has been slammed for not sharing enough clarity on foreign travel in the coming months.

Travel consultant Paul Charles previously predicted “islands in the Caribbean, for example, Malta, Gibraltar and possibly the USA,” would also “go green by next month”.

READ  Benidorm expat shares 'difficulty' of life in resort during lockdown as well as the perks

Looking further into the summer, the popular European holiday destinations will most likely make a return, too, despite the third wave concerns on the continent right now.

“I’m expecting later in the summer, probably from some time in July, but that’s just a prediction, maybe Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Italy, Greece, ad Cyprus will be on the green list and the testing will be a lot easier and cheaper,” travel expert Simon Calder told Radio 2 yesterday.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

83
13 shares, 83 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish