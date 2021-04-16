Portugal travel ban lifted: Holidays to Iberian country to restart for Britons

Portugal is opening its borders back up to Britons tomorrow in an exciting holiday boost. Travel to Portugal, including Madeira, Porto Santo and the Azores, has been severely limited thus far. The news will likely be welcomed by those hoping to jet off to Portugal when travel resumes for Britons.

Which countries will be on the list is not yet clear. Portugal was previously on the UK's existing red list but has successfully brought down Covid case numbers and is predicted by experts to feature on the green list. The details of the traffic light system will be revealed in early May. According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development's (FCDO) travel advice stringent testing measures are still in place at the time of writing for Portugal arrivals.

"You will be required to show a negative RT-PCR test result for SARS/COVID-19 taken within 72 hours of departure (not required for children aged two or under), see the Portuguese Immigration Service website," it states. "Your airline is likely to deny boarding if you cannot provide evidence of a negative RT-PCR test at check-in. Check with your airline before you travel." "If you arrive in Madeira or Porto Santo without an RT-PCR test, you will be required to take one at the airport and await the result in government-provided accommodation." The UK Government has been slammed for not sharing enough clarity on foreign travel in the coming months.

Travel consultant Paul Charles previously predicted "islands in the Caribbean, for example, Malta, Gibraltar and possibly the USA," would also "go green by next month". Looking further into the summer, the popular European holiday destinations will most likely make a return, too, despite the third wave concerns on the continent right now. "I'm expecting later in the summer, probably from some time in July, but that's just a prediction, maybe Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Italy, Greece, ad Cyprus will be on the green list and the testing will be a lot easier and cheaper," travel expert Simon Calder told Radio 2 yesterday.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed