NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Pound euro exchange rate in ‘tight range’ amid ‘vaccine euphoria’...

Travel

Pound euro exchange rate in ‘tight range’ amid ‘vaccine euphoria’ – travel money advice

1 min

140views
100
15 shares, 100 points
Pound euro exchange rate in ‘tight range’ amid ‘vaccine euphoria’ - travel money advice

For hopeful holidaymakers, the sudden change in the exchange rate in recent weeks may seem confusing.

However, there are still ways to get more bang for your buck.

The key to this is both research and planning, according to James Andrews, senior personal finance editor at money.co.uk.

Mr Andrews encourages Britons not to rush into exchanging their travel money before the Government has confirmed more about whether or not international travel will go ahead on May 17.

“International travel is currently prohibited by law until May 17 earliest,” explained Mr Andrews.

“Until the Government has confirmed that you will be allowed to travel, consider if you need to exchange travel money right away.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

READ  Flights: easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2, BA & TUI updates ahead of travel restart announcement
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
15 shares, 100 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish