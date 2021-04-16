Pound euro exchange rate in ‘tight range’ amid ‘vaccine euphoria’ – travel money advice

For hopeful holidaymakers, the sudden change in the exchange rate in recent weeks may seem confusing.

However, there are still ways to get more bang for your buck.

The key to this is both research and planning, according to James Andrews, senior personal finance editor at money.co.uk.

Mr Andrews encourages Britons not to rush into exchanging their travel money before the Government has confirmed more about whether or not international travel will go ahead on May 17.

“International travel is currently prohibited by law until May 17 earliest,” explained Mr Andrews.

“Until the Government has confirmed that you will be allowed to travel, consider if you need to exchange travel money right away.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed