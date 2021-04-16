PS5 restock UK: When is PlayStation 5 stock coming back to Argos and GAME?

Consoles that were reportedly meant to arrive this week are no longer going to make it online, meaning most gamers will be waiting until next month to buy a PlayStation 5.
One of the only retailers that are still listing PS5 stock as arriving in April is Smyths, and this only includes the Digital Edition.
The Disc-version will remain out of stock until May 2021, according to the official Smyths Toys website.
And it doesn’t look like other major retailers will be offering a lot more stock this month, following weeks of shortages.
GAME is reportedly not receiving more PS5 consoles to sell until May 2021, and the same is expected for Argos.
This could leave a massive hole in the current window, leaving many gamers waiting until next month.
For those who haven’t heard of it, the Currys PS5 Priority Pass was launched earlier this year and will make it possible to register interest in buying a next-gen console.
It gives individuals the chance to buy one PS5 console from a group of people selected by random in a lottery.
Other UK retailers have used the ballot system to distribute next-gen consoles, with Currys being the latest.
The difference here is that you’re signing up to buy a console from a local Currys retailer rather than a digital restock.
It should be noted that if you are selected for a Priority Pass, this will enable you to buy a console with a unique code for 72-hours.
ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings.
AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out.
GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME is currently expected to get its next major restock during May 2021.
