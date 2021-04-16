Spotify just launched a brand-new way to listen, but UK subscribers miss out

You just need to use the ‘Hey Spotify’ wake phrase and then ask for a song, album, artist, playlist, station or podcast.

Other voice commands you can call upon for quick access to some new tunes while you drive include…

• Hey Spotify, play rock

• Hey Spotify, play my favourites

• Hey Spotify, shuffle today’s Top Hits

The Car Thing also features four preset buttons, so you can quickly get access to your most listened to content – such as the latest episode of the podcast you’re binging, playlists you often belt out or songs from your favourite artists.

If you like the sounds of Spotify’s first foray into hardware there are a few important things you need to know.

