NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Spotify just launched a brand-new way to listen, but UK...

Technology

Spotify just launched a brand-new way to listen, but UK subscribers miss out

1 min

101views
81
13 shares, 81 points
Spotify just launched a brand-new way to listen, but UK subscribers miss out

You just need to use the ‘Hey Spotify’ wake phrase and then ask for a song, album, artist, playlist, station or podcast.

Other voice commands you can call upon for quick access to some new tunes while you drive include…

• Hey Spotify, play rock

• Hey Spotify, play my favourites

• Hey Spotify, shuffle today’s Top Hits

The Car Thing also features four preset buttons, so you can quickly get access to your most listened to content – such as the latest episode of the podcast you’re binging, playlists you often belt out or songs from your favourite artists.

If you like the sounds of Spotify’s first foray into hardware there are a few important things you need to know.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

READ  Mini Review: Densha de Go! Hashiro Yamanote Line - Yes, You Just Drive A Train
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

81
13 shares, 81 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish