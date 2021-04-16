‘Teen Mom’ Reunion Preview: Maci Bookout & Husband Taylor Face Off With Ryan Edwards’ Parents

The first look at the reunion showdown between Maci Bookout and her exes’ parents is here. The preview arrives after the older couple, along with their son Ryan Edwards, were reportedly ‘let go’ from ‘Teen Mom OG.’

“You have something to say, come out here and say it,” Maci Bookout‘s husband, Taylor McKinley, says in the extremely tense preview for the upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion. Although the clip didn’t show who Taylor was talking to, fans know that the couple was sitting down with the grandparents of Maci’s 12-year-old son Bentley, and the parents of her ex Ryan Edwards: Jen and Larry. Leading up to the reunion, there had been ongoing tensions between the families; Ryan’s family was frustrated that they were spending less time with Bentley, while Maci has insisted that they’ve been allowed to see her son.

This season of #TeenMomOG may be over, but get ready for a JAW-DROPPING Reunion special! 😱 It all begins with Part 1 next Tuesday on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/OoGjzBtgw9 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) April 14, 2021

These tensions appear to come to a head at the reunion. However, it’s not Maci who’s doing the fighting in the preview clip. “You’re a sorry son of a b-tch,” her husband, Taylor, snaps later in the preview clip. Again, it’s unclear who he’s saying this to, but the preview cuts to Ryan’s mom Jen exclaiming, “Excuse me?” The rest of the preview showed the other cast members having just as dramatic talks — you can watch the full teaser above.

While fans will have to wait for the rest of this feud to play out when part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs on April 20, it was reported that Maci and Taylor got “so angry” that they “eventually stormed off set” after coming “to blows with Ryan’s parents,” per The Ashley.

After the reunion taped, Ryan’s father Larry revealed that the family had been fired from Teen Mom OG. “We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” he told The Sun. More details were provided by a report from The Ashley, which claimed that Maci had gotten her ex’s family fired. “The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities. Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family,” a source told the outlet towards the end of March.

Right off the bat, this season of Teen Mom OG kicked off with drama between Maci and her ex’s family. At the time, Maci’s temporary order of protection against Ryan had ended, but he was hesitant to reach out again. “She did an order of protection with about 30 lies last time, so I just don’t feel the need to speak to her and bring some of that back into my life,” Ryan said in the season premiere that aired in Jan. 2021.

