Sports

Thomas Tuchel wants urgent Chelsea transfer talks with Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech

And Tuchel has reportedly offered him bags of support in private, but Werner’s future will be a topic of discussion in a meeting with Granovskaia and Cech.

Werner will be hoping to be restored to the starting line-up this weekend when Chelsea take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

Despite not being on his best form, Werner has still managed to score 10 goals and provide 11 assists in all competitions.

However, it’s a far cry from the level of lethal finishing he showed in his final year at Leipzig when the striker bagged 34 goals.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

