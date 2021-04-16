Thunder Force on Netflix cast: Who plays young Lydia?

Viewers witness the two as they first bond after Emily moves into Lydia’s neighbourhood following the deaths of her parents.

A mean boy at school bullies young Emily, but Lydia stands up for her in a way reminiscent of Melissa McCarthy.

She shouts: “Get in that dumpster, cus that’s where the garbage goes.”

The young Lydia is played by Vivian Falcone, and she’s the daughter fo the film’s director, Ben Falcone, and his wife Melissa McCarthy, in 2007.

Ben spoke of his daughter performing in the film, despite Melissa and Ben attempting to ‘keep her out’ of showbusiness.

