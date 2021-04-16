TUI cruise holidays: Marella Cruises unveils UK summer coastal sailings – on sale tomorrow

All under 18-year-olds, excluding infants under the age of two who will not be able to sail as they are exempt from testing, will be asked to have a lateral flow test.

All guests must also provide proof of a negative lateral flow test before boarding the ships at the start of the cruise.

Cruisers can still enjoy the same great facilities onboard including the luxury Champneys spa, a wide range of dining experiences, fitness classes, award-winning entertainment and of course, family-friendly activities onboard Marella Explorer such as the indoor cinema or minigolf.

Managing Director of Cruise TUI UK & I Chris Hackney said: “After pausing our operations for more than a year, we are delighted to announce our UK summer programme and welcome our wonderful customers back onboard our ships.

