Vaccine latest: Third jab needed SIX months after second and then annually – Pfizer

During the panel discussion, the Pfizer CEO went one step further, suggesting that people get vaccinated annually following their third jab.
“There are vaccines that are like polio that one dose is enough…and there are vaccines like flu than you need every year,” he said.
“The Covid virus looks more like the influenza virus than the polio virus.”
READ MORE: AstraZeneca blood clots: Three areas of the body where the blood clots appear – symptoms
‘It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,’ Bourla said during panel discussion.
The long-term immunity offered by the current crop of coronavirus vaccines is unknown but research suggests the Pfizer vaccine is highly effective in the short-term.
A study led by University of Birmingham researchers and supported by the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium, compared antibody and cellular immune responses between the AstraZeneca and the Pfizer jab in over 80s.
DON’T MISS
Gut health: Avoid these foods says Dr Michael Mosley [ADVICE]
Turmeric side effects: Is it dangeropus to have too much? [INSIGHT]
Diabetes type 2: Eight life-threating warning signs [ADVICE]
Seventy-six people received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 89 received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Samples were collected five to six weeks after the first vaccine dose.
Spike-specific antibodies were present in the majority of people in both groups; 93 percent after the Pfizer vaccine and 87 percent after the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Am I eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine?
Everyone aged 45 and over can get the COVID-19 vaccine.
You can book appointments at a larger vaccination centre or pharmacy now, or wait to be invited to go to a local NHS service.
People at high risk of getting seriously ill from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable), can also get the COVID-19 vaccine.
You do not need to wait to be contacted by the NHS if you’re eligible.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments