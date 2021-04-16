Vaccine latest: Third jab needed SIX months after second and then annually – Pfizer

Bourla made the announcement during a panel discussion hosted by CNBC in conjunction with CVS Health taped on April 1.

During the panel discussion, the Pfizer CEO went one step further, suggesting that people get vaccinated annually following their third jab.

“There are vaccines that are like polio that one dose is enough…and there are vaccines like flu than you need every year,” he said.

“The Covid virus looks more like the influenza virus than the polio virus.”

