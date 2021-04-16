NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

What does it feel like when you have a blood...

Health

What does it feel like when you have a blood clot? The dangerous warning signs

1 min

113views
83
13 shares, 83 points
What does it feel like when you have a blood clot? The dangerous warning signs

The most common place for a blood clot to occur is your lower leg or arm, but clots can also be found in the arms, heart, pelvis, lungs, brain, abdomen, and other areas of the body.

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is the clot linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and this type of blood clot occurs in the cerebral venous sinus in the brain.

These sinuses are responsible for draining blood from the brain, and if a blood clot occurs, the sinuses can’t filter the blood out.

The other clots found in people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab are called splanchnic vein thrombosis, which is a clot in the veins of the abdomen.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

READ  Coconut oil benefits: 15 'amazing' ways coconut oil could improve your health
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

83
13 shares, 83 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish