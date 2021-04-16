What does it feel like when you have a blood clot? The dangerous warning signs

The most common place for a blood clot to occur is your lower leg or arm, but clots can also be found in the arms, heart, pelvis, lungs, brain, abdomen, and other areas of the body.

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is the clot linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and this type of blood clot occurs in the cerebral venous sinus in the brain.

These sinuses are responsible for draining blood from the brain, and if a blood clot occurs, the sinuses can’t filter the blood out.

The other clots found in people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab are called splanchnic vein thrombosis, which is a clot in the veins of the abdomen.

