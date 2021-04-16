What should I feed my plants? The 3 nutrients plants need to grow

NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

What should I feed my plants?

According to Kate, Plants need three main nutrients to live. They are:

  • Nitrogen (N)- for good leafy growth (the main ingredient in lawn food)
  • Phosphorous (P)- for healthy root development
  • Potassium (K) – For good fruit and flower production

Spring is normally the time of year to start feeding. There is no need to feed plants that are dormant in winter.

If your plants lack these three nutrients, they will suffer from certain deficiencies.

Kate explained: “A plant with yellowing or discoloured leaves and poor growth is likely to have a nitrogen deficiency.

“Purple discolouration and weak growth can be a phosphorous deficiency and if your fruit or veg plant (i.e. tomatoes) has poor production, it may well be because it is lacking in potassium.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
