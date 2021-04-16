World of Tanks Deploys the Largest Tanks Update Yet with Modern Armor

On April 27,arrives on the battlefield, placing fifty tons of pure power in your control. This massive update gives you access to an impressive array of modern weaponry, including the legendary American M1A2 Abrams and Russian T-72BU armored vehicles.

And that’s just the start. These epic modern tanks will roll out to your console along with four brand-new, never-before-seen, monumental battlefield maps, each one larger than any warzone previously encountered in the game! Looking for even more? Dive into an all-new 3D Commander system, which allows Commanders to declare victory in the most heroic ways you’ve seen. Ready for all the details? Then read on!





The addition of modern armor to World of Tanks brings new and exciting paths of progression for you to follow as you advance your tanking career. First up: the American line. This line of vehicles culminates in the renowned M1A2 Abrams, a third-generation main battle tank named after the distinguished General Creighton Abrams. Joining these tanks on the battlefield is the rightly feared Soviet line, which features the T-72 main battle tank and its variants, all of which have proven their might in over forty countries and numerous real-world conflicts.

These modern tanks will be available in their own, exclusive eras to ensure fun and balanced matches. And these are just the first in a series of major additions coming to the game, with a vast array of episodic content arriving monthly.





If modern tanks are just the tip of the iceberg, then what else is coming, you ask? These legendary main battle tanks are about to head out across four enormous new battle maps.

First on the list is Dezful, a major desert warzone with a colossal city at its center, where factions will vie for control in intense head-to-head conflicts. Next, players will take to the lush jungles of Cao Bang, where rolling hills and dense jungles give way to vast, sprawling cities and infrastructure channelling the devastation of tank warfare. Mannheim, the third new map, sets the stage for heated urban conflicts in which you’ll fight for control of key roads and points of interest. Finally, prepare to discover the remote landscape of Fredvang, where enemy tanks will fight for victory beneath the wintry beauty of the Northern Lights.





Once you’ve conquered the Abrams and T-72 vehicle lines and dominated each of the incredible new battlefield maps… what’s next? Declare victory in style, of course! With an awesome new 3D Commander system, you’ll have access to a host of amazing Commanders to serve as your avatars and embody your personal approach to battle.

Commanders will be available in a range of styles, with something for everyone. After you’ve crushed your enemies and proclaimed yourself master of the battlefield, take a moment to revel in your hard-earned glory as your Commander claims victory in your name for all to see!





World of Tanks: Modern Armor is an extraordinary update to an already legendary game. With formidable main battle tanks commanded by a legion of powerful 3D Commanders waging war across tremendous new battlefields – it’s never been a better time to dive into World of Tanks again or for the first time!

The robust roadmap of monthly episodic content coming post release promises that you’ll have lots to look forward to, in both the World War II and modern eras, and that the excitement will just keep building. Jump into World of Tanks: Modern Armor today, Commander. We’ll see you on the battlefield – gear up and let’s roll!